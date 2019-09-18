comScore

Justin Trudeau Admits Newly Unearthed Brownface Photo Wasn’t an Isolated Incident: I Also Wore ‘Makeup’ in High School

By Joe DePaoloSep 18th, 2019, 8:50 pm

On Wednesday night, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau owned up to the newly unearthed 2001 photo which showed him in brownface. And now, he’s also admitting it wasn’t a one-time thing.

Speaking with reporters, the prime minister copped to the 2001 photo — in which he claimed he dressed as Aladdin.

“I deeply regret that I did that,” Trudeau said. “I should’ve known better. But I didn’t”

The prime minister further admitted that, while he was in high school, he once wore “makeup” while performing Harry Belafonte‘s Banana Boat Song.

“When I was in high school I dressed up at a talent show and sang ‘Day O’ with makeup on,” Trudeau said.

Watch above, via Twitter.

