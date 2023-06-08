Kaitlan Collins Opens Up About Trump’s ‘Nasty Person’ Insult During CNN Town Hall: He ‘Always’ Applies That Term to Women

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins opened up about that tumultuous town hall with former President Donald Trump in which he referred to the journalist as “nasty.”

During the May town hall, Collins pressed Trump on his handling of classified documents:

TRUMP: Can I talk? Can I answer the question. COLLINS: I want you to answer the question, that’s why I asked it. TRUMP: You’re a nasty person.

On the Thursday edition of David Axelrod’s podcast The Axe Files, Collins sat down for an interview to discuss her career and the reactions to the town hall.

“It didn’t bother you when he called you nasty, which he does, by the way, fairly frequently, almost always to women?” Axelrod asked.

“Always to women. I mean, not that he doesn’t criticize men or give them unflattering nicknames,” Collins said.

Axelrod added that the word “nasty” was something Trump attached to women specifically.

“Nasty — is that,” Collins said. “And I later heard from some of his allies who said they thought that was his worst moment during the town hall. I think I’m pretty immune to the criticism from him on that kind of stuff, the personal stuff, because A – it’s not his first time doing it to me, he kicked me out of the White House — of the Rose Garden once for an event because he didn’t like the questions I asked him.

“So I’m very well aware of what his reactions to tough questioning often are. And I think my job is to not be deterred by that. It is really important for any reporter, but especially if you’re covering Trump, to be unflappable in that way.”

Listen above via The Axe Files.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com