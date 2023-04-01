Kaitlan Collins Visibly Stunned When Trump Attorney Throws OTHER Trump Attorney Under Bus In CNN Interview

Trump attorney Tim Parlatore threw Trump attorney Joe Tacopina under the bus when CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins asked if Tacopina “is the right person” to defend President Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels case.

Tacopina is the lawyer defending Trump in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation of the circumstances around hush money payments, which resulted Thursday afternoon in a several-dozen-count indictment of Trump.

Parlatore, who is representing Trump in the investigation, of efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 attack, was a guest on Friday night’s CNN primetime coverage, during which Collins asked him about Tacopina.

Collins was visibly stunned when Parlatore raised Tacopina’s potential conflict of interests over prior dealings with Daniels and said it was up to Trump. Parlatore retreated when Collins noted the under-bus-throwing and said he wasn’t going to comment on Tacopina — after he’d commented on Tacopina like a lot:

COLLINS: This is such a significant case. And, of course, everyone has noted, just how historic, this indictment is. You heard from Joe Tacopina, earlier today, saying there is no chance there’s a plea deal here. Do you think that Joe Tacopina is the right person to take this case, to trial, for your client, Trump? PARLATORE: Well, I know that Susan Necheles is a phenomenal attorney, who’s working on all the legal aspects of this. As to who’s going to try the case? I know that Joe has certain potential conflict issues, given his prior contacts, with Stormy Daniels. So, who’s the right attorney, to take it to trial, is something that the client will have to decide. Ultimately, the decision of who to stand next to, before a jury, is a decision that only the client can make. COLLINS: It sounds like you don’t think that Joe Tacopina can. And you think he has a conflict of interest here and will ultimately be the person, representing Trump, in this case? PARLATORE: I’m not going to comment on Joe Tacopina. COLLINS: OK.

