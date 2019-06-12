Presidential hopeful Senator Kamala Harris revealed to NPR Politics Podcast that under her presidency, the Justice Department “would have no choice” but to prosecute Donald Trump for obstruction of justice charges after the 45th president leaves the White House and reenters the private sector.

According to NPR:

“I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes,” Harris told the NPR Politics Podcast, pointing to the 10 instances of possible obstruction that former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report detailed without making a determination as to whether or not the episodes amounted to criminal conduct.

“There has to be accountability,” Harris added. “I mean look, people might, you know, question why I became a prosecutor. Well, I’ll tell you one of the reasons — I believe there should be accountability. Everyone should be held accountable, and the president is not above the law.”

The former San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general said she wasn’t dissuaded by the prospect of a former American president facing trial and a potential prison sentence. “The facts and the evidence will take the process where it leads,” she said.