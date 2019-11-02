Kamala Harris Drags Elizabeth Warren In Iowa Speech: ‘Unlike Others, I Have Never Represented A Corporation’

California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris took a hard shot at Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren‘s past corporate work during a speech in Iowa, in what could be a table-setter for the next debate.

Harris was one of several candidates to speak at the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty And Justice Dinner Friday night, and she delivered a speech in which she pitched herself as the best candidate “to go toe to toe with Donald Trump,” but took a chunk out of Warren along the way.

“We’re all here to fight to end that national nightmare called Donald Trump,” Harris told the crowd, adding “And to win, Democrats. To win.”

Senator Harris said that in order to win, “we are going to have to fight against those who have been trying to push hate and division among us and have Americans turn on each other. To win, we’re going to have to fight for what I know in my heart and in my soul to be true — which is in the beauty and diversity of who we are as a nation, we all have so much more in common than what separates us.”

“And to win, we are going to need a nominee on that stage with Donald Trump who has the ability to go toe to toe with Donald Trump,” Harris said, then added “and Iowa, you are looking at her.”

“I have spent my career as a prosecutor,” Harris continued, then said “I’ve only had one client in my entire life, and that has been the people. Unlike other people, unlike others, I have never represented a corporation. I have never represented a special interest. I started my career fighting for the people. In fact the first time I walked into a courtroom, I spoke five words. ‘Kamala Harris, For the People.’”

That was a reference to Warren’s past legal work for corporations, including one company that Warren herself denounced by name before she went to work for them.

In case anyone missed it, Senator Harris also highlighted the dig in a tweet Friday night.

Unlike others in this race, I’ve never represented a corporation. I’ve never represented a special interest. I’ve always only had one client: The People. #LJ19 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 2, 2019

Harris recently laid off staff and redirected resources to Iowa, and her Iowa speech appears to be a refocusing of her campaign on her appeal as a fighter. The balance of the speech was a riff on the slogans “for the people” and “Justice is on the ballot.”

The senator also wrapped up her speech with words of support for former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, who announced the end of his candidacy for president Friday.

“And I want to give a shout out to Beto,” Harris said, “Because he had the courage to say, look, you cannot walk around talking about gun safety but not have the courage to figure out how you’re going to take five million assault weapons off the streets of America.”

Watch the full speech above, via NBC.

