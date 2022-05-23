Kamala Harris Offers More Word Salad: ‘When We Talk About the Children of the Community, They Are a Children of the Community’

Vice President Kamala Harris briefly devolved into offering repetitive word salad Monday as she spoke outside of the Children’s National Hospital in Washington.

PBS reported Harris toured the hospital with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. The duo visited the facility in order to bring awareness to caregiver burnout as the country has entered its third year of Covid-19:

The administration is calling for new investments and steps to protect the mental wellbeing of health care workers, including by expanding counseling offerings, reducing administrative burdens and promoting worker safety on the job…. The initiative comes as the Biden administration is mounting a nationwide push to address mental health issues.

The White House is focusing on the mental health struggles facing healthcare workers nationwide.

However, Harris bungled the messaging a bit — as she has been known to do.

Harris praised the doctors, nurses, and aides at the Children’s National Hospital.

WATCH LIVE: Harris gives remarks on mental health after touring Children's National Hospital

Harris said the facility’s employees have chosen to undertake a valuable service, which is “personal” to them.

While discussing the children they look after, Harris offered a soundbite that the Republican National Committee quickly seized on.

“When we talk about the children of the community, they are children of the community,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris: "When we talk about the children of the community, they are a children of the community"

She later added: “We should all feel a direct sense of responsibility for their wellbeing.”

Harris’ remarks often coincide with uncomfortable moments. Many of them were highlighted on Twitter by Steve Guest, who is an advisor for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX.).

“For Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way its impact has been the pandemic…we will assist Jamaica in Covid recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential.” pic.twitter.com/HfYHvgv8MQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 23, 2022

Harris on Pell grants: “Um, we have definitely extended the — and I, it’s something that I think we need to keep doing, awareness about what we have to do on Pell grants, and I can follow up with you on specifically what we’ve been doing.” pic.twitter.com/qenkeV2ofd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 23, 2022

In March, Harris confused many as she spoke about expanding broadband internet access to rural Americans alongside Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA).

Harris: “The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time…there is such great significance to the passage of time.”pic.twitter.com/tF3eXqvfDW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 23, 2022

“The governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right? The significance of the passage of time,” Harris said. “So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs.”

Harris added: “And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children and what that means to the future of our nation.”

