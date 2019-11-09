Kamala Harris Releases Never-Seen Footage From Night Trump Was Elected: ‘This is Some Sh*t!’

California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris released footage from the night President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, in which she rallies supporters for the fight ahead.

On Friday, Senator Harris posted footage — which her campaign says has never been released before — that shows then-Senator-Elect Kamala Harris speaking with supporters after her victory, but also as the realization was dawning on the world that Trump — despite being handily beaten in the popular vote — would become president.

In the video, Harris describes a conversation with her nephew and godson Alexander, who had come to her crying earlier that evening.

“I said ‘Come here little man, what’s going on?'” Harris said. “And he looked up at me, I swear to God, and he looked up me and he said ‘I don’t want Trump to win. Did he win?'”

“And he’s crying, and so the tears of joy we shed when we elected Barack Obama, and then my little godson’s tears tonight cuz we might have elected Donald Trump, this is some shit,” Harris said. “And so once again, our team, I think, will have to do what we always do, which is be prepared to fight.”

She went on to say that “there is no question that everything we can that we have been talking about, in terms of everything from criminal justice reform to climate change to immigration, this shit is now really on the line.”

“And when I look at my little nephew, and he looks up at me, he’s looking at me for inspiration, I’m trying to find the words to tell him something that makes him feel better,” Harris said, and said she told him to think about superheroes.

“When they’re facing a challenge, and the mean guys are coming at them, what do they do?” Harris said. “He said ‘They fight back,’ and I said “Yes, so we have to be like superheroes and it’s okay to have emotion, superheroes, all good ones have emotion, but we’re going to have to fight.'”

Watch the clip above, via Kamala Harris.

