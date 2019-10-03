Kamala Harris Rips Trump For Biden ‘Lies’: ‘Joe Has More Patriotism In His Pinky Finger Than You’ll Ever Have’

California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris came out in forceful defense of Joe Biden, slamming President Donald Trump for “telling lies about” the former VP, and adding that “Joe has more patriotism in his pinky finger than you’ll ever have.”

On the heels of Trump’s most recent attempt to enlist a foreign power for election help, this time from China, Senator Harris tweeted a message directly to Trump that simultaneously quashed the debunked conspiracy theories that Trump has been promoting, and torpedoed Trump’s patriotism.

“Mr. President, telling lies about Joe Biden won’t protect you from the truth,” Harris wrote, adding “Joe has more patriotism in his pinky finger than you’ll ever have.”

“You violate your oath and undermine American values when you urge foreign nations to do your dirty work,” she continued, and promised, “We will hold you accountable.”

Harris’ tweet came minutes after networks broadcast Trump’s remark that “China should start an investigation into the Bidens.”

This isn’t the first time that Harris has spoken out against Trump’s attacks. In Los Angeles last week, she told reporters “I believe that that this is a political tactic being waged by Donald Trump because he obviously perceives a threat. That is a political threat, and I have no support for it whatsoever.”

