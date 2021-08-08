Kamala Harris to Discuss Covid Vaccines With Mexican President Amid Rising Cases in Both Countries

Vice President Kamala Harris will have a phone call on Monday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to discuss Covid-19 vaccines, as cases rise in both countries.

According to a report from Reuters, Lopez Obrador said in a speech Sunday that he and Harris are “going to talk on Monday in order to keep working on our joint agenda of collaboration.”

It also appears the U.S. is poised to donate more Covid vaccines to Mexico.

Lopez Obrador thanked the U.S. for a previous donation of 3.5 million doses and said Mexico is expecting another shipment of 1.35 million.

“There are commitments for us to have more vaccines, provided by the United States government,” he said.

He also praised the Biden administration for having “respect for our sovereignty and development cooperation.”

According to John Hopkins University, only 21.27% of Mexico’s population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Cases in the country have increased in recent weeks amid the circulation of the Delta variant. Yesterday, Mexico reported 20,018 new cases, according to JHU. On July 7, that figure was 8,507; on June 7, it was only 881.

