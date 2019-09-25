Kamala Harris Wants To Grill William Barr Again Like She Did In May: ‘This Time, He Better Have An Answer’

California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris recalled her May grilling of Attorney General William Barr — who is cited repeatedly in the just-released Trump Ukraine memo — on whether Trump ever suggested he investigate anyone, and called on him to appear before Congress again.

At a Senate hearing in May, Senator Harris repeatedly pressed Barr on whether Trump had ever “asked,” “suggested,” “hinted,” or “inferred” that Barr “open an investigation of anyone,” eliciting a hemming and hawing response that concluded with Barr saying “I don’t know.”

Following the release of the memo detailing President Donald Trump‘s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Barr is repeatedly invoked as an intermediary, Harris put Barr on notice.

“I asked Attorney General Barr in May: did the White House ever ask him to investigate anyone?” Harris wrote on Twitter. “He wouldn’t answer.”

“Barr needs to come back to Congress and answer that question again. Under oath,” Harris said, and added “This time, he better have an answer.”

Harris included a video of her original grilling of Barr.

In his call with the Ukrainian president, Trump repeatedly said he would instruct Barr to call Zelensky about the investigations they discussed.

