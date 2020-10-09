Kamala Harris Won’t React to ‘Childish’ Trump Insults, But Biden Goes OFF: ‘It’s Despicable! … It’s Got to Stop!’

Senator Kamala Harris refused to react to President Donald Trump’s recent insults — which included calling her “this monster” and “communist” — but former Vice President Joe Biden spoke forcefully in defense of his running mate.

Following one of their first joint appearances since the Democratic national convention, Biden and Harris spoke to reporters for several minutes Thursday.

At one point, a reporter asked Harris if she would comment on a raft of insults that Trump lobbed during an interview with Maria Bartiromo hours earlier.

“No, I don’t comment on his childish remarks,” Harris coolly declined.

Biden was considerably more vocal.

“It’s despicable! It’s despicable!” Biden said. “It’s so beneath the office of the presidency, and the American people are sick and tired of it. They know who this man is, it’s got to stop!”

He then turned to his running mate and added “This is one of the finest persons I’ve ever dealt with. This is a person who is ready, on day one, to be President of the United States of America. This person has more integrity in her little finger than most people have in their whole body.”

“And the idea — it’s obvious he cannot — he has great difficulty dealing with strong women, great difficulty,” he said.

Biden then turned to Senator Harris and said, of Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate, “You did a great job.”

“And by the way, just like he said that the Vice President won last night,” Biden said to the assembled reporters, then sarcastically cracked “just like he won his debate. They’re both winners.”

As Harris laughed, Biden added, “He’s delusional.”

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

