A Kansas man’s obituary for his father who died of the coronavirus is going viral for eviscerating mask refusers.

In the obituary, Courtney Farr honored his father Dr. Marvin J. Farr, who died December 1 at Park Lane Nursing Home in Scott City, Kansas, stressing that he died alone.

“He died in a room not his own, being cared for by people dressed in confusing and frightening ways,” he wrote. “He died with Covid-19, and his final days were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary. He was not surrounded by friends and family.”

Marvin Farr was born into the Great Depression and survived World War II “amidst great sacrifice,” Courtney Farr said, adding that he “died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another.”

Describing his father, Farr noted he would “look after those who had harmed him in the deepest,” comparing him to health workers risking their lives for their communities amid the pandemic.

“Marvin was a religious man. He was a lay reader at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church,” Farr said. “He saw no conflict between the science of his professional life and the belief of his personal life, each enriched the other.”

Farr later noted in a Facebook post that although largely positive, he has received backlash for politicizing his father’s obituary.

“Well, his death was political,” Farr wrote. “He died in isolation with an infectious disease that is causing a national crisis. To pretend otherwise or to obfuscate is also a political decision.”

