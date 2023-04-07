Kanye West Accused of Banning Black History Books, Feeding Kids Only Sushi At His Private Christian School

Controversial rapper Kanye West is in hot water yet again after a new lawsuit alleged mismanagement of his private Christian school, Donda Academy.

The school, which is based in California, was founded by West in 2022. According to families who once enrolled their children, they were forced to sign NDAs and pay a tuition upwards of $15,000.

According to The Daily Beast, a lawsuit filed by two former employees — who also happened to be mother and daughter — alleges that West banned all books related to Black history, only fed kids sushi for lunch, and fired employees based on their race.

Cecilia Hailey, one of the plaintiffs in the case, detailed the less-than-academic setting inside the school, noting how chairs were banned from campus and students ate raw sushi every day for lunch. Chekarey Byers, Hailey’s daughter, is also listed on the lawsuit.

“You had young kids eating raw sushi and cucumber rolls every day. A lot of the kids didn’t like it and that’s all they had,” Hailey said noting that outside food and drinks were prohibited.

Students were also forced to eat with their hands because West, “didn’t want children using forks or utensils.”

Additionally, Hailey said the school had no nurse or janitor on site and books on Black history were banned from being taught — including The Lost Boys of the Sudan.

According to Page Six, Hailey joined Donda Academy last November and has been a teacher and school administrator for over 25 years.

Hailey noted that many teachers and administrators left Donda Academy due to behavioral issues and disorganization, claiming the school “had 10 principals in three years.” Roughly 35 to 40 students are still enrolled at the academy, which Hailey calls a “luxury daycare.”

Both women are suing on the basis of discrimination, wrongful termination, and withheld wages.

