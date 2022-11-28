Kanye West Storms Out of Interview After 20 Minutes When Host Offers Mild Pushback to Rabid Anti-Semitism

Kanye West stormed out of an interview Monday night with podcaster Tim Pool, who mildly pushed back on the rapper’s overt and non-stop anti-Semitism.

West is currently presiding over a failing business empire over his continued and escalating attacks against Jews. Last week, the rapper was accompanied to Mar-a-Lago by White nationalist Nick Fuentes. Far-right troll Milo Yiannapoulos reportedly introduced the pair.

All three were in the studio with Pool, but the interview was cut short after roughly 20 minutes when the host offered muted pushback against West’s unrelenting attacks against Jews.

“I think they’ve been extremely unfair to you,” Pool said to the rapper.

West, who was at that point smiling, said, “Who is they, though? We can’t say who they is.”

“The corporate press,” Pool said. “I don’t use the word – as the way I guess you guys [do].”

Fuentes chimed in, “It is them, though, isn’t it? I mean, because when you think about it – consider it [crosstalk].”

West interrupted Fuentes and said, “What do you mean it’s not?”

The rapper did not give Pool a chance to respond before he stormed out of the room.

Kanye just left Tim Pool podcast with the quickness pic.twitter.com/mJafEKq0Ah — Ahmed/The Ears/Saweetie's only streamer 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 29, 2022

Earlier in the interview, West ranted about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), former President Donald Trump, and Democrats. He portrayed himself as the only person capable of adequately running the country as he complained about “Zionists.”

On the @timcast show Kanye West talks about "Zionist plants" and the CIA pic.twitter.com/M9Z3K1YpLa — Crab Man (@crabcrawler1) November 29, 2022

Watch West’s interview in its entirety here.

