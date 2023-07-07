Kanye West’s School Had Sewage Problem and Windows With No Glass, Alleges New Lawsuit

Disgraced rapper Kanye West has been hit with another lawsuit over his children’s school, Donda Academy, by a former employee.

The news came on Thursday as Isaiah Meadows, a former official and teacher at both Donda Academy and West’s previous school, Yeezy Christian Academy, filed the lawsuit.

Meadows claims he was fired after he raised concerns over the conditions of the schools.

According to NBC News, the lawsuit claims that the Yeezy Christian Academy “campus had no hot water and a skylight without glass, a septic tank that repeatedly overflowed and such poorly done wiring that an electrical fire started near the student eating area.”

The Christian Academy would be renamed to Donda Academy sometime in 2021 and they moved to a different campus.

The lawsuit claims the new building had similar septic issues, no electricity which forced administrators to use “commercial flood lamps,” and no glass was installed in the windows but mesh curtains were used instead.

Per NBC News, it’s not public how much Meadows is seeking in the lawsuit but he claims he was let go shortly after raising concerns about the building conditions to both West and higher staff members.

A lawyer for West has denied the allegations and according to the school’s website, it appears they are still taking applications for the 2023-2024 school year.

The lawsuit filed Thursday echoes a previous lawsuit filed by two former teachers from Donda Academy back in April.

Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers, former employees of the school who happen to be mother and daughter, alleged similar safety concerns in their lawsuit.

They claimed sushi was one of only a few meal options offered to students, utensils were not allowed, and the students were encouraged to eat with their hands.

As reported by Mediaite in April, “Hailey said the school had no nurse or janitor on site and books on Black history were banned from being taught.”

Back in April, Hailey estimated that 35 to 40 students still remained enrolled at the academy.

