Kara Swisher Doubts Tucker Carlson’s Influence Outside of Fox: ‘No One’s As Big As They Were, When They Were On The Network’

Podcast hosts Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway reacted to Tucker Carlson’s abrupt exit from Fox News and his possible new venture moving forward.

The conversation took place on the Tuesday edition of The Pivot Podcast With Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway where they shared their thoughts about Monday’s cable news shakeup.

“I think he was fired here. That’s what it looks like,” Swisher said — in apparent agreement with reporting from Mediaite and other outlets.

“It does not sound like it was his idea,” Galloway said. “He’s had a long storied career there with a lot of fans. I’m shocked they didn’t give him the opportunity to do a victory lap.”

Galloway theorized that they decided to cut Carlson from the network after the legal department gave them the go-ahead.

“Yeah or they planned it,” Swisher said. “That’s how they plan these things. They really do plan these TV departure and you know, it’ll be interesting.”

“I was thinking, oh, maybe Elon’s giving him money or will give him money or he’ll do something on his own,” Swisher suggested, theorizing what’s next for Carlson. “But you know, it hasn’t really worked out for Bill O’Reilly. You’re right – they just go and like, they’re not that big.”

“What’s his name? Glenn, whatever the fuck his name is. Anyway. No one’s as big as they were when they were on the network. That’s for sure,” Swisher said, referencing former Fox News host Glenn Beck.

Galloway commented on how powerful the network platforms can still be.

“They can be. Yeah. Especially in tv,” Swisher said. “For TV 100 percent. Not for everybody. Not for everybody, I think we’ve done rather well without necessarily being attached to anything. We’ve done well with them or without, but the TV’s a whole different animal. Sorry, Tucker. We’ll miss you.”

Listen above via The Pivot Podcast With Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway.

