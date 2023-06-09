Kara Swisher advised CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, to “get the f*ck out of the way” at CNN, days after he fired CNN CEO Chris Licht.

Zaslav handpicked Licht to take over the network back in April 2022 and 13 months later he made the decision to fire him, after a “series of severe missteps” according to CNN Business.

On the Friday edition of Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, Swisher and Galloway discussed the shakeup and offered advice on the network’s next steps.

“I think they’re really good at breaking news. I think they can be news without having to declare constantly their centrist,” Swisher said, likely referencing Licht’s self-declared goal of making CNN less partisan.

“It was very much David Zaslav, let me say, I think Chris was a proxy for him. I’ve had conversations with him that I find vexing around his theories of journalism, which I — I’m sorry to say, I think he’s a very smart programmer, but honestly, it’s like talking to my uncle about journalism,” Swisher said.

Swisher, discussing her prior conversation with Zaslav, said at several points during their conversation, she was left saying “what,” in confusion.

“He needs to like, let the professionals take over and see if they can make good programming. That’s really what — he needs to get the fuck out of the way — I don’t want David Zaslav to pronounce on journalism. I really don’t,” Swisher said.

“I don’t think he is though,” Galloway pushed back.

“He does. He does. He does,” Swisher repeated. “It’s very clear.”

“I think the person in the room here is John Malone,” Galloway suggested, referencing the billionaire media investor.

Malone happens to sit on the board of directors for Warner Bros. Discovery and many believe he may be behind the shift toward CNN’s attempt to become less partisan.

Back in 2021, Malone said CNN needed to “evolve back” to the old ways of journalism and even praised Fox News, saying, “Fox News, in my opinion, has followed an interesting trajectory of trying to have ‘news’ news, I mean some actual journalism, embedded in a program schedule of all opinions.”

“I think David worships at the altar of John Malone. I don’t think it’s already in his DNA,” Swisher said.

Listen above via Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway.

