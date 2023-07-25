Kara Swisher Slams Elon Musk For Always Finding a ‘Heinous Way’ to Insert Himself Into ‘Someone Else’s Terrible Tragedy’

Renowned tech reporter and podcaster Kara Swisher, a notable critic of Elon Musk, criticized the Tesla CEO for commenting on the news of LeBron James’s son Bronny James being rushed to the hospital for cardiac arrest.

James was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California on Monday.

On Tuesday, Musk, along with a flood of other Twitter users, reacted to the news and suggested that Bronny’s condition was a result of Myocarditis triggered by the Covid vaccine.

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing. Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common,” Musk said. Musk’s comment quickly led to headlines like this one from the Daily Beast, “Elon Musk Immediately Spreads Vax Garbage After Bronny James’ Medical Scare.”

Swisher took to her own Twitter account to express her frustration that Musk would insert himself into James’s story and promote a baseless conspiracy theory.

“There’s never someone else’s terrible tragedy — a murder in SF, a group of kids trapped, an older man getting hit with a hammer by a lunatic — that this bottomless pit of attention addiction does not find a heinous way to insert himself in, frequently wrong but never in doubt,” Swisher wrote.

There’s never someone else’s terrible tragedy — a murder in SF, a group of kids trapped, an older man getting hit with a hammer by a lunatic — that this bottomless pit of attention addiction does not find a heinous way to insert himself in, frequently wrong but never in doubt. pic.twitter.com/6MnWwtb7L1 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) July 25, 2023

Back in November 2022, Musk received backlash for spreading false information about the attack on then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband Paul Pelosi. Pelosi was attacked with a hammer inside his own home and Musk would later Tweet and delete an article that falsely suggested he may have had a romantic relationship with his male attacker.

