Kara Swisher Trashes ‘Polyester Clown’ Ron DeSantis for Threatening To Build Prison Next to Disney World, Says Trump ‘At Least Has Some Entertaining Qualities’

Podcast host Kara Swisher took aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his war with Walt Disney World.

On the Thursday edition of On With Kara Swisher, Swisher discussed DeSantis’ recent threat of building a prison next to the theme park. The war between the governor and Disney stemmed from the company’s former CEO Bob Chapek’s opposition to 2022 Parental Rights in Education bill AKA the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”

Since then, DeSantis has made moves against Disney including targeting Disney World’s special taxing district.

On the Thursday edition of Swisher’s podcast, she called him a “clown” for his latest efforts against the company. The conversation began with a clip of DeSantis floating the idea of building a state prison next to the park.

“Come to think of it now, people are like, ‘What should we do with this land?’… People have said, you know, maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said like, maybe you need another state prison. Who knows? I mean, I just think that the possibilities are endless,” DeSantis said.

“A lot of Republicans were irritated by Senator Elizabeth Warren. And they’d say, ‘Oh, she sounds like my ex-wife.” One of them said that,” Swisher recalled.

“He sounds like everybody’s ex-husband,” Swisher said. “Right?… Like, ‘Oh, I can’t stand listening to him anymore.’ He sounds like everybody’s ex-husband they’re thrilled to have gotten rid of. That’s what he is to me. You know, he’s just irritating and he’s irritating in every way. He’s charmless. It’s like ridiculous.”

Swisher’s executive producer Nayeema Raza mentioned Swisher’s nickname for Disney’s current CEO Bob Iger, “the cashmere prince,” and asked what she would call DeSantis.

“Oh, he’s just the polyester — The polyester clown,” Swisher replied exasperated. “He really is. He’s the polyester clown. He’s a clown and not a funny one. To threaten to put a state prison next to a park or put another park next to a park. He’s just junior varsity. It’s not even junior varsity.”

Swisher referenced former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s recent ridicule of DeSantis’ Disney war where he said, “I don’t think we should be heavily regulating business.”

“He’s now trying to outright Trump and he’s playing on a national stage,” Raza noted.

“I think if you want Trump, you get Trump,” Swisher said frankly. “Like that’s who you pick.”

“Go with the original and why would you like the short, unpleasant version of him? You know what I mean? And I hate to say that, but Trump at least has some entertaining qualities,” Swisher added.

Swisher also noted that Republicans can’t be “anti-business.”

“And this guy is just not Trump. It’s weird that he’s doing this and he’s decided instead of to differentiate himself from Trump, he’s gonna tack farther than Trump on the other side and hope that pays off,” Swisher noted. “I think it makes him look dumb and I think it’s anti-business and they cannot be anti-business. Republicans cannot be anti-business.”

Listen above via On With Kara Swisher.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com