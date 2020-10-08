Second Lady Karen Pence decided to not wear a mask on Wednesday night as she joined Mike Pence at the end of the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate.

The coronavirus was a central topic of the debate. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) not only slammed the Trump administration for their leadership on the pandemic but also the fact remains that President Donald Trump and many other top Republicans remain infected after a maskless event at the White House.

The apparent super-spreader event prompted the installment of plexiglass barriers between Harris and Pence at the debate, plus Commission for Presidential Debates co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf told the in-person audience ahead of time that failure to wear a mask will result in expulsion from the hall.

When the debate concluded and the candidates’ spouses joined them on stage, Mrs. Pence was shown maskless as she joined her husband. By contrast, Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, wore a mask while greeting his wife.

Later in the evening, Pence posed for a picture with his entourage. Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker had a mask in his hand, but no one was actually wearing one.

