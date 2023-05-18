Kari Lake Argues Trump is Such a Strong President ‘He Doesn’t Really Need’ a Vice President

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, suggested former President Donald Trump might not even need a vice president if he were to win reelection.

The conversation took place on Tim Pool’s podcast The Culture War, released Sunday, where Lake and Pool discussed her ongoing fight against election fraud in Arizona and the 2024 presidential election.

Although Lake is rumored to be a possible vice president pick for Trump, alongside others like Marjorie Taylor Greene, she believes the spot would do little to help the 45th president.

“I think you talked about VP and I think what Trump needs for a VP, first of all, the fact that the media’s asking about that means that they’re acknowledging he’s gonna be the nominee. I don’t hear anybody asking about other people running and who their VP is gonna be,” Lake said.

“He’s so strong. He doesn’t really need a VP, but he needs somebody, if he does pick someone, I believe who the media hates more than him, who is loyal. Who’s loyal and will continue to be loyal. I mean, we saw with Mike Pence, he wasn’t really loyal,” Lake added.

Lake turned her focus to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Right now with Biden, people are more worried almost about Kamala. She’s so incompetent. And so it’s like, well, you wanna get rid of him. But the other choice is really just as bad,” Lake said.

“They don’t have anybody,” Pool said.

“They want somebody who they fear more,” Lake theorized.

Watch above via The Culture War podcast.

