Kari Lake Burns Her Bridges With Fox News… In an Interview on Fox Nation: ‘A Globalist Network Pushing a Globalist Agenda’

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake branded Fox News as a “globalist network” during a recent discussion with Piers Morgan.

The interview was featured on the Monday edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored — which, ironically, airs on Fox News’ streaming platform Fox Nation. During their discussion, gun control was a hot topic of debate.

Morgan referenced a Fox News poll from April which showed that a vast majority of Americans are in favor of gun restrictions.

“Eighty-seven of Americans back stricter background checks. 81% agree the legal age to buy a gun should be raised to 21. Eighty percent agree that anyone who buys a gun should go through a mental health assessment. Eighty percent want police to take guns from people considered a danger to themselves. Seventy-seven percent want a 30-day waiting off period for all gun purchases,” Morgan said.

“That doesn’t surprise me,” Lake said. “Fox News is a globalist network pushing a globalist agenda.”

“Fox News is watched by a lot of gun owners,” Morgan said, puzzled.

“Fox News is a globalist network run by globalists who want to bring down our constitution and take away our Second Amendment,” Lake reiterated.

Morgan pushed back on Lake’s claim.

“I don’t think Fox News is a globalist network. It’s the biggest conservative network in the country,” Morgan said.

“They fired Tucker Carlson,” Lake lamented.

Morgan explained that most of Fox News’ viewers more than likely hold pro-gun views.

“Would you not agree with any of them?” Morgan said.

“If you pass any of those and make those laws, they’re unconstitutional. We have a Constitution,” Lake said.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

