Kari Lake Calls For 2020 Election to Be Tossed Out and Trump Reinstated President

Failed GOP candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, spoke to Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and ex-White House adviser Steve Bannon on his podcast this week about the latest indictment against former President Donald Trump.

Lake, known for spinning election conspiracy theories that have been repeatedly debunked by courts and investigators, offered a whopper of a statement on Bannon’s War Room.

Speaking of Trump, Lake falsely claimed, “This is a guy who’s already won. He won in 2016. He won even bigger in 2020.”

“All that January 6th was, was a staged riot to cover up the fact that they certified a fraudulent election,” Lake added, fusing some Jan. 6th trutherism in with her 2020 election denial.

“And, you know, I agree with a lot of what Kash said about impeachment. If we just go back and deal with this fraudulent election and what happened in 2020, we don’t have to impeach him because he really isn’t, in my opinion, and many others and look at the evidence, the true president,” Lake continued, referring to President Joe Biden.

“We just can, why don’t we decertify 2020? And that’s the way we deal with it,” Lake concluded.

Lake, despite her outlandish rhetoric, has found new reach in recent days as comedian turned popular podcast host Joe Rogan appeared to embrace her this week. Rogan told his massive audience that “Kari Lake stuff” in Arizona could be real and that he believes there are “coordinated efforts” to rig elections.

Notably, Lake has accused mostly Republican officials of rigging her election. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, an elected Republican, sued Lake and her campaign in late June for defamation. Richer’s suit allegedly Lake “spread ‘malicious falsehoods’ that have made Richer and his family the targets of ‘threats of violence, and even death.’”

Joe Rogan believes Kari Lake experienced “real fraud” in her election and thinks “there’s coordinated efforts to make sure certain people get elected.” pic.twitter.com/nhApzibB7d — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 3, 2023

CNN reported at the time, “Richer’s civil complaint represents an aggressive step by a fellow Republican to push back on Lake’s election claims, which have been rejected by the courts. Lake, a former local television anchor, has gained a loyal following among supporters of former President Donald Trump and is weighing a 2024 US Senate bid.”

Watch the full clip above via War Room.

