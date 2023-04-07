Kari Lake Threatens 2024 Candidates: If You Don’t Pretend My Election Was Stolen ‘It’s a Big Red Flag’

Former candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake warned voters that any Republican running in 2024 who didn’t believe that her election was stolen would be a walking “red flag.”

The discussion happened at a rally in Nevada, Iowa on Wednesday night. A video from the event was shared on Twitter via PatriotTakes 🇺🇸.

“I ask you that every candidate who comes through — when they stand on this stage, when they’re shaking your hand, when they’re walking through town, taking your questions, that you ask them where they stand on election integrity,” Lake said.

“And I think you should get even more specific, ‘Was the 2022 election for governor in Arizona stolen?’ And if they won’t say ‘Absolutely, yes,’ — that’s a big red flag. That’s a big red flag. Ask all of them,” Lake explained .

Lake told the voters in the room they should ask those questions of 2024 candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

“I’m trying to think who else is running,” Lake said.

“Okay. All these people ask them all ask — you know, when Ron DeSantis comes, ask him where he stands and ask President [Donald] Trump, and I’ll tell you what — I know that one of them will be honest with you about these elections. And one of them is Donald J. Trump. Right?” Lake said as the crowd applauded.

Watch above via Right Side Broadcasting Network.

