Kari Lake Threatens AZ Senate Run But Only IF She Doesn’t Become Governor: ‘I Would Blow Away The Whole Field’

Former candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake is still determined to declare victory in the 2022 race that she lost to Katie Hobbs, but admits, she could be inspired to run for higher office.

Lake joined former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on his podcast, Bannon’s War Room, to talk about her recent battle to challenge the election results with the Arizona Supreme Court.

“I want everybody out there in the War Room posse to know we are still in this fight. I’m still working to take back what we earned and what we worked hard for, which is the governor’s office, which is what we won,” Lake explained.

“Unfortunately, the people who run our elections in Arizona sabotaged our elections, so we’re still fighting. We’re waiting right now for the Arizona Supreme Court to rule on a part of our case dealing with those 35,000 plus ballots that came outta nowhere, were kind of injected into the system, no chain of custody, and we’re waiting any minute, any day they could rule on that aspect of the case,” Lake said.

Lake also said they were awaiting the court date for another legal battle she has that deals with the verification of mail-in ballots.

“It’ll show that there is no security on mail-in ballots, and we say that 150,000 minimum bogus ballots got counted because of that. So we’ve got two parts of our case we’re still waiting on. I know the fake news is trying to act like it’s over. It is not, and I’m willing to take it even further to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Lake said.

Lake acknowledged the rumors that she may be running for a Senate seat.

“I know people are talking about the United States Senate seat that’s up this go around and people are putting my name in and the polls show that I would blow away the whole field. That is something that is not my focus, my focus is our court case,” Lake said.

“That being said, God forbid if our judicial system is just so far gone that we can’t win this in the courts, I’m not going to let these sick individuals who took our vote and our voice away from us make our movement go away. So I would consider taking another role and another shot at that position that is available to represent the people of Arizona because they’re not being represented right now by Kyrsten Sinema,” Lake said.

Watch above via Bannon’s War Room.

