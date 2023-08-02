Kari Lake’s Reaction To Blockbuster Trump Indictment Is So Bonkers And Thirsty For Attention It’s Almost Sweet

Arizona Governor In That Multiverse Where Spock Has a Beard Kari Lake had a reaction to ex-President Donald Trump’s blockbuster indictment that was almost sweet in its over-the-top sycophancy.

Lake was a guest on Tuesday night’s edition of Newsmax TV’s The Balance as host Eric Bolling covered the news that ex-President Donald Trump has been indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021.

Lake did not disappoint.

Not to be outdone by Ron DeSantis — who wanted to make sure people knew he had not read the indictment in the same breath he was trashing it — Lake demanded that all the other candidates drop out and line up behind Trump. Bolling agreed and claimed “even some liberals” might agree with her:

ERIC BOLLING: “Why are they putting out another fake indictment the day after a crooked Joe Biden scandal, one of the biggest Americans in American history broke out in the halls of Congress, A nation, a nation in decline.”. Kari, final thought? KARI LAKE: Absolutely. We are a nation in trouble right now, and I think the people see it very clearly, what’s going on. And, you know, they can keep doing this to President Trump. I believe his poll numbers will continue to go up. I really believe that those other people running in the Republican race should stand up, speak out in support of President Trump, talk about how this is an injustice unlike we’ve ever seen with our Department of Justice, going after an innocent man. And frankly, they should suspend their campaigns and step behind and support President Trump and the American people so we can save this great country. ERIC BOLLING: Yep. I think even even some liberals might even agree with you.

Narrator: No liberals agreed with her.

Watch above via Newsmax TV’s The Balance.

