Karine Jean-Pierre Cracks Up When Joy Behar Asks About Fox’s Peter Doocy: ‘Have You Had to Swat Him Down Much Yet?’

The View co-host Joy Behar cracked up White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre when she asked a loaded question about Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

On Thursday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the hosts took turns quizzing Jean-Pierre about the news of the day, until Behar went into different territory by praising KJP and departed Press Secretary Jen Psaki, trashing the Trump-era press team, and tweaking the contentious relationship between the Biden administration and Fox News.

“You know, Biden and — had to restore credibility in the briefing room after the embarrassment of the Trump years. And Jen Psaki and you have done that. So thank you for that,” Behar said, to which KJP replied, “I appreciate that, thanks Joy.”

“I always noticed how Peter Doocy from Fox News gave Jen a hard time. You know, he asks questions that are directly given to him from Fox,” Behar said, and asked “Have you had to swat him down much yet?”

Jean-Pierre began laughing as Behar continued, “How do you, how are you handling the disingenuous and ridiculous takes when you’re up there trying to do your job and inform the public?”

With a long windup about the honor of her promotion to the role of chief spokesperson, Jean-Pierre got around to giving a diplomatic response — Psaki has said the White House consciously avoids getting into feuds with the network — with another telling laugh:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: So can I say, Joy, and I say this sincerely, the fact that I’m standing here on the White House North Lawn, in the booth, the ABC booth, talking to all of you, is an honor. It is something that I would have never have thought would have happened if you had asked me when I was 10 years old or 12 years old. This is what, or told me this is what I would be doing in the future. And it is a complete privilege, and it is a complete honor to walk through these gates every day, knowing that I am speaking on behalf of this president and that I am speaking on behalf of the American public. Look, the give and take that I have with the press, I enjoy it. I appreciate it. It is part of the job. And it is something that, that I am looking forward to continue to doing. But, yes, it’s a lot of fun (laughs) to say the least. JOY BEHAR: Is that what they call it?

Fox News has refuted the notion that Doocy’s questions are contributed to by anyone but Peter Doocy.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com