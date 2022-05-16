Karine Jean-Pierre started her first press briefing as White House press secretary on Monday by remembering the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting.

Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 people and wounded three others at Tops Friendly Markets. Police said that the shooting was a racially-motivated hate crime.

“Before we start the briefing, I want to take a moment to recognize the lives lost and forever changed in Buffalo,” said Jean-Pierre.

Here were the names she called out:

Former Buffalo police lieutenant Aaron Salter, 55, is a hero, a security guard who engaged the suspect to save lives and was killed in the process. Ruth Whitfield, 86, was mother of Buffalo’s retired fire commissioner, Garnell W. Whitfield. Ruth was the rock of the family, devoting her life to taking care of her four children and husband. Ruth was visiting the former commissioner’s father in a nursing home as she did each day and she stopped at the supermarket to buy some groceries. Katherine Massey, 72, was a well-known community figure who wrote for her local newspapers, assisted in elections and dressed up in costume as Mr. Broccoli to teach local schoolchildren to eat right. Pearl Young, 77, was a substitute teacher and a true pillar in the community who volunteered at a church food pantry every Saturday. Heyward Patterson, 68, a driver and church volunteer. Heyward worked as a driver who gave rides to residents to and from the grocery store and would help with their groceries when he was killed. Celestine Chaney, 65, a grandmother to six. Celestine had been visiting her sister and they went to the supermarket because she wanted to get strawberries to make shortcakes which she loved. Celestine prized her role as a grandmother, survived cancer and was a regular churchgoer.

Jean-Pierre proceeded to call Roberta A. Drury’s first name as “Robert.” She said that the 32-year-old was “a resident of the Syracuse area” and “was at the supermarket to get food while in town visiting her brother. She always was the center of attention and made whole rooms smile and laugh, her sister said.”

Jean-Pierre continued, “Geraldine Talley, 62, was doing her regular grocery shopping with her fiancé on Saturday when she was shot and killed. According to her niece, Lakisha Chapman, she was the person who always put our family reunion together and mother of two beautiful children.”

“Andre Mackneil, 53. Andre was going to the supermarket to get a birthday cake for her son when she was killed. Jahan Smith, Mackneil’s cousin, said he was a loving father,” said Jean-Pierre. Despite his gender, Jean-Pierre said he was a “grandmother.” She said that Smith said that Mackneil “used to check in on everyone.”

“Margus D. Morrison, 52. Margus was a father of three and a Buffalo resident,” continued Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre went on to say that “we recognize their lives today and those most affected by gun violence in Houston, in Southern California, Milwaukee and communities across the country. And we honor the bravery of those in law enforcement who responded quickly and with professionalism in Buffalo and who risked their lives every day to protect and serve their communities.”

