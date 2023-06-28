Karine Jean-Pierre Pulled Out of ‘The View’ Appearance At Last Minute – Here’s Why

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was slated to appear on The View but the show would have continue without her after she pulled out unexpectedly.

According to CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe, the White House cancelled Jean-Pierre’s appearance Wednesday morning after learning that the show employs members of the WGA East, a group currently on strike, petitioning for fair wages.

NEW: @PressSec cancelled appearance on @TheView today when WH learned last night that the show employs members of the @WGAEast. The show promoted her appearance yesterday, but then pulled down tweets and she didn't appear today. (more) — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 28, 2023

The strike began on May 2nd and The View hosts announced at the time that the show would continue on without writers for the time being.

On Wednesday, the White House released a statement about the last minute decision.

“Out of respect for striking writers, we pulled down our scheduled appearance on The View. President Biden and his entire administration sincerely hope that the writers’ strike gets resolved – and writers are given the fair deal they deserve – as soon as possible,” they said.

It’s not confirmed when Jean-Pierre booked the talk show but the show did promote her appearance as early as Tuesday in a now deleted tweet, according to Deadline.

President Joe Biden discussed the WGA strike in early May, hoping for a swift resolution.

“I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved, and the writers are given a fair deal that they deserve as soon as possible,” Biden said to a crowd at the White House.

“This is an iconic, meaningful American industry, and we need the writers and all the workers and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation, the stories of all of us,” he added.

