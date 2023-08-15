Karine Jean-Pierre Rips Republicans Over Hunter Biden Probe When Pressed About Special Counsel

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre gave a rare answer to a Hunter Biden question when ABC News White House correspondent Mary Bruce pressed about the appointment of a special counsel and President Joe Biden’s “frustration” about a scuttled plea deal for Hunter.

On Friday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he was naming David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who has been overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden — to be special counsel investigating the president’s son. The announcement came weeks after a plea deal on three federal charges — two tax misdemeanors and one gun felony — fell apart, and the same week ex-President Donald Trump faced the first hearing in his federal indictment over January 6.

At Monday’s briefing, Jean-Pierre begged off multiple questions about the issue, but Bruce’s questions elicited a response:

MARY BRUCE: Following up on the special counsel. You’ve said the President wasn’t in business with his son. But now that this investigation is in the hands of a special counsel, which does have some more sweeping authority, just to be clear, can you say with certainty that David Weiss isn’t going to unearth any connections between the President and his son’s business dealings?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look, I’m going to continue saying what I have said before: The President was not in business with his son. That still stands.

And just don’t have anything else to add. I’ve been very clear about that. The President has been very clear about that.

Anything else specific to this case, I would have to refer you to Department of Justice.

MARY BRUCE: Can you say at all — it certainly seems that you all thought this was behind you a couple of weeks ago. You know, now the President’s son is facing a poss- — a possible criminal indictment right in the middle of an election. Does — is the President frustrated that this plea deal has fallen apart?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So here’s what I can say about — about all the ques- — the both questions that you just asked me: Look, so, if you think about what Republicans in Congress have tried to do for years — right? — they have been making claims and — of — and allegations — right? — about President on this front over and over again. And month after month, year after year, they have been — they have been investigating every single angle of this and looking at — and looking at — for any evidence to back their allegations. That’s what have –they’ve been done for years, for months, and we’ve seen it over the past several weeks.

And what’s been the result of that if you ask yourself what we have seen from that? They keep turning up documents and witnesses showing that the President wasn’t involved, never discussed these business dealings, and did nothing wrong. There’s been zero evidence showing — showing otherwise. And so that’s what we have seen over the past several months. That’s what we have seen over the past several years. So I’ll leave it at that.