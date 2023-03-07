Karine Jean-Pierre: Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Tapes Show ‘Worst Attack on Our Democracy Since the Civil War’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Tucker Carlson showing footage from the January 6th insurrection on his Fox News show.

On the Monday edition of Carlson’s show, the Fox News host aired a portion of the more than 40,000 hours of surveillance video he was given by Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He even attempted to categorize some of the protesters who breached the Capitol as “sightseers.”

During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked about the footage which a reporter described as “cherry-picked” portions of the insurrection that was “severely downplaying the events of the day.”

“Anybody who watched that video would strongly disagree. Anybody who watched that video, with their own eyes in a real way and saw what happened on that day, would disagree with what was just stated,” Jean-Pierre said.

“The president has been very clear. January 6th was the worst attack in our democracy since the Civil War, and we should be focused on making sure that never happens again… I know — Minority Leader and Senator [Chuck] Schumer have already said this and would hope that keeping the Capitol and Congress safe and secure remains congressional leaders’ number one goal,” she said.

She reiterated that January 6th was one of the “darkest days.”

“That should be our focus. And that should be what should be considered here. Again, it was one of the darkest days of our democracy, and all you have to do is watch those videos and see how horrific it was. You see how sad it was. See an attack on the Capitol, which should not be happening in 2020. We got to get down to the bottom of what happened. Again, it was an attack on our democracy. I’ll just leave it there,” she said.

When pressed on whether Speaker McCarthy would be considered irresponsible for handing over the video, Jean-Pierre simply replied, “I answered your question.”

Watch above via NBC News.

