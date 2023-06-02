Karine Jean-Pierre Wants No Part of Possible Hunter Biden Trap Set By Fox News Reporter: ‘I’m Not Going to Get into a Tit for Tat’

During Friday’s White House briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre received and promptly dismissed a question from Fox correspondent Jacqui Heinrich about guns and drug users, narrowly escaping a mention of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

The exchange was very brief but clearly loaded:

Heinrich: On guns. Should someone who is a drug user possess a firearm?

WH: I’m not going to get into a tit for tat on this. I’m just not going to.

Jean-Pierre quickly moved on to the next question, leaving no time for a follow-up from the Fox correspondent.

Hunter Biden is currently being investigated by the Department of Justice for lying about his drug use at the time he filled out a federal form to purchase a gun.

Biden has admitted in his memoir that he was using drugs during that time period in 2018. Federal law prohibits drug users from owning guns, but Biden is seeking to cite his Second Amendment rights to challenge the constitutionality of the law.

The same law that Hunter Biden allegedly violated is the same law that President Biden championed in 1993 while he was a member of Congress. Also known as the Brady Law, the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act (which applies to all firearms and not just handguns), established the background check that his own son would have failed had he provided accurate information. President Biden continues to push for stricter gun control laws and stand by his son.

