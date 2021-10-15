Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove on Friday advised the current White House chief of staff to depart from Twitter after a retweeted missive about inflation and supply chain issues being “high-class problems” drew widespread criticism.

Klaim seems to be “very prolific on Twitter,” Fox News’ John Roberts noted in an afternoon interview with Rove. “I counted more than 100 tweets just this week alone. Is that a little too much for a chief of staff?”

“I think the right number of tweets from a chief of staff is zero,” Rove replied. “Look, I was in the White House for seven years as a senior advisor and deputy White House chief of staff for three years. I saw two very good men, Andy Card and Josh Bolten, serve as chiefs of staff to the president of the United States, and that is a demanding job.”

“That is a job that requires your full attention to the things at hand from the earliest moment in the morning to the latest moment at night,” he added. “Neither one of those men and no chief of staff that I’m aware of would have enough time to do 100 tweets in a year, let alone in a week.”

White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain drew fire this week for tweeting his agreement with Jason Furman, who served as President Barack Obama’s chair on the White House Council of Economic Advisers. Furman suggested inflation and supply-chain shortages were “high-class” problems.

“Is that the responsibility of the chief of staff to be the tweeter-in-chief?” Rove said. “I think that’s better left to the communicators. Ron Klain has a big job to do. Every moment he spends trying to determine, ‘Should I retweet that? Let me check my Twitter feed, is there anything interesting that has come across in the last hour that I ought to retweet?’ — it is a waste of his time and a disservice to the man that he serves, generally whose office is about 10 feet away in the Oval Office.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com