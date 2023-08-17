‘Karma Is a Black Woman!’ Mary Trump Co-Host Says Black People Like Fani Willis Are Delivering ‘Retribution’ For Democracy

Mary Trump and co-host Danielle Moodie agreed that Black people like Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg are delivering “retribution” to ex-President Donald Trump “for our democracy.”

Willis has given Trump and the 18 co-defendants named in the indictment until August 25 to surrender for arrest and arraignment on 13 counts that would add up to a maximum of 71.5 years in prison if convicted. She’s one of many Black figures at the center of Trump’s battle to remain free after his plot to remain in power.

On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show’s “Nerd Avengers” series, Moodie — who hosts several podcasts — offered that “Karma is a Black woman” and shared her thoughts about the role of Black people in Trump’s comeuppance:

DANIELLE MOODIE: Where I actually want to start is this. Somebody tweeted at me and said, you know, karma is a Black woman. And I just want to say in this, in all that we have seen outside of Jack Smith, it is Black people and Black women that have been the retribution for our democracy. MARY TRUMP: Forever! DANIELLE MOODIE: And it is those, it is the Black community that the Republican Party is going overtime and trying to erase and trying to silence and trying to oppress. And it is that very, members of that very community that are showing themselves to be the true patriots in this fucking country that does not love us back. Right? And so I just want to start there and thinking that for two and a half years, Fani Willis has been doing the Lord’s work in terms of putting together this RICO case, because we have joked and we have said for so long, Donald Trump is a crime boss. He has been running game in this country for at least five decades, right, if not more. And so to actually see it in a legal document was just amazing, right? Because, I mean, we said it, we tweeted it, we’ve joked about it. We’ve gone on television and talked about it. But to actually see a DA tell us in no uncertain terms, this was not a spontaneous reaction to you thinking that you had an election stolen from you. This was a meticulous thought-out plan by a bunch of fuckin’ Scooby Doo, you know, evil villains who were really trying to undermine the will of the people and did not care. Right? Like did not care how it got done. They were going to get it done.

Watch above via The Mary Trump Show.

