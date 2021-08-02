Kathy Griffin Reveals She Has Lung Cancer as She Goes Into Surgery: ‘Can You Believe This Sh*t?’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Comedienne Kathy Griffin announced that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer, and that she will undergo surgery in the near future

On Monday, Griffin told her social media followers about her cancer and the upcoming procedure she will have to remove half of her left lung.

“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” Griffin said. “The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

Griffin sat for an interview with ABC’s Nightline in which she spoke further about the diagnosis and shared that she was “still in a little bit in shock” but “not denial.”

“Once a day,” Griffin said, “I’ll turn to, like, nobody next to me and be like ‘can you believe this sh*t? Is this a bitch or what?'”

The full interview will air Monday on Nightline.

