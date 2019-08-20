Neo is back and not dead, just like we always knew he would be, and Trinity is with him. That is to say, they are back in a new movie. Whether the characters are the same, or where they are in time, is not yet known (and would be a spoiler, anyway).

Variety broke the news on Tuesday that the idea was now an official “go”, with the two stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to reprise their roles, and half the original writing/directing team back with Lana Wachowski at the helm.

Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich issued the announcement.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana,” he said. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

Wachowski spoke with Variety, and said that a lot of things she and sister Lilly Wachowski “explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now.” (Read more from the writer/director here.)

Reeves is everywhere these days and at the top of his game with the John Wick series, and Matrix isn’t the only franchise featuring the actor that’s being revived. Bill & Ted Face the Music is currently in production, and set for a 2020 release.

