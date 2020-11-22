Kelly Loeffler Goes Into Quarantine After Mixed Results From Coronavirus Tests

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) has gone into quarantine after possibly being infected by the coronavirus.

Loeffler campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the senator put herself into self-isolation in the midst of ambiguous results after testing positive for Covid-19. This news comes as Loeffler faces her runoff election against Rev. Raphael Warnock.

According to Lawson, Loeffler took two rapid Covid tests on Friday, and when the results came back negative, she was cleared to hold campaign events that put her in close contact with Vice President Mike Pence, and Senator David Perdue (R), the latter of whom is facing his own runoff against Jon Ossoff (D).

GREAT first stop in Canton with Vice President @Mike_Pence, @Perduesenate, and Governor Sonny Perdue. Georgia is FIRED UP to hold the line 🇺🇸 #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/7pR7w1LDeh — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 20, 2020

Later in the day, however, Loeffler was told that her PCR test came back and said the results were positive. Lawson said Loeffler had another PCR test on Saturday, but the results were inconclusive, and she notified “those with whom she had sustained direct contact while she awaits further test results.”

The news comes after Loeffler engaged in non-socially distanced political events over the last 2 weeks. Loeffler’s diagnosis also comes after her fellow Republican senators, Rick Scott and Chuck Grassley, announced they tested positive for Covid-19.

