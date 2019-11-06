Kellyanne Conway Lashes Out at Peter Alexander When Another Reporter Refuses to Let Her Ignore His Questions

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway lashed out at NBC News’ Peter Alexander after another reporter refused to let Conway ignore Alexander’s grilling on the subject of President Donald Trump’s attacks on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

On Wednesday morning, Conway gaggled with reporters on the driveway leading to the West Wing of the White House, and Alexander began to question Conway about the credibility of the witnesses in the impeachment inquiry.

But when Alexander questioned Conway about Trump’s attack on Vindman and career diplomat Bill Taylor as “NeverTrumpers,” Conway tried to ignore the follow-up. But the reporter Conway moved on to wouldn’t play ball, and said she’d allow Alexander to finish.

“So my question is, the president has said ‘Never Trumpers, Kellyanne, Kellyanne,” Alexander said, as Conway turned her back on him to solicit a question from another reporter.

“Let’s be clear, we’re not done, we’re just finishing this exchange up,” Alexander said.

“Well, it takes two to tango, so I’m over here now,” Conway said, turning her back on Alexander again.

“We’re not tangoing, I’m just asking the question, which is the president said that two individuals were Never Trumpers,” Alexander continued, as the reporter who had begun to ask Conway a question said “I’ll let him.”

“He does that to women all the time,” Conway said through a thin, irritated smile.

“What evidence does the White House have that those men are Never Trumpers?” Alexander asked.

“I don’t even know what you’re asking about,” Conway said, and Alexander again asked “what evidence is there that there are Never Trumpers? The president, your boss, made that statement.”

“I’m asking you, I’m asking a question of you,” Conway began, to which Alexander shot back “I’m the reporter so I’ll ask the questions.”

“Why do you care?” Conway asked.

“Why do I care?” a stunned Alexander said, as Conway asked “What evidence do you have that the president should be impeached, let’s start with what we’re talking about…”

“I’m asking the questions KellyAnne, simply put, why would the president of the United States make a statement without evidence?” Alexander asked again.

Conway then plowed ahead with her deflection anyway, and attacked Alexander along the way.

“What evidence do you have that the president of the United States, who was democratically elected, and I’m sure you didn’t vote for him, predicted he wouldn’t, I am fact I know you didn’t predict he would win, I know you’re not going to vote for him next time, respectfully, I’m not going to call you a Never Trumper, but what evidence do you have that the democratically elected president of the United States should be thrown out of office and removed based on the testimony of people who you hadn’t even heard of weeks ago?” Conway said, then commanded “Answer me.”

After a few more rounds, Alexander protested that he simply wanted to hold Trump “accountable” for statements he’d made.

“No you don’t, you want President impeached and you don’t have the goods,” Conway said.

Watch the clip above, via C-Span.

