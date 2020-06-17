Kellyanne Conway Outraged Biden Called Violent Criminals ‘Predators’ in 1993 — Which Trump Has Said Dozens of Times

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway vehemently expressed outrage over 1993 remarks in which then-Senator Joe Biden referred to violent criminals as “predators” — something which President Donald Trump has done dozens of times, as recently as this year.

On two separate occasions Wednesday morning, Conway referenced the 1993 remarks from Biden, in which he said “We have predators on our streets that society has in fact, in part because of its neglect, created. They are beyond the pale many of those people, beyond the pale,” Biden continued. “And it’s a sad commentary on society. We have no choice but to take them out of society.”

During a Fox News interview, Conway misquoted Biden’s remarks, telling anchor Sandra Smith “Go back, everybody should go look at Joe Biden in the Senate floor as a United States senator in 1993 calling these people ‘super-predators on our streets who are beyond the pale and they need to be locked up.’ His view of people in 1993, folks this wasn’t a teenager at Woodstock burning the flag or burning a bra, this was Joe Biden, a full grown man in the United States Senate calling people predators on the street who must be in jail.”

Conway stepped up the outrage minutes later while gaggling with reporters, calling Biden’s 1993 remarks “chilling.”

As Conway herself pointed out, and as K-File reported, Biden was referring to violent criminals — “sociopaths,” as Conway noted. He made the remarks at a time when violent crime was at a historic peak in the United States, and when everyone up to and including the Congressional Black Caucus was demanding drastic action be taken to address the crisis. Biden has defended his 1994 crime bill since then, but has also acknowledged he hasn’t “always gotten things right.”

But those remarks haven’t aged well, especially given the unrest over the police killing of George Floyd, which is why Conway is pressing this attack.

Unfortunately, President Donald Trump wasn’t a “teenager at Woodstock” or a middle-aged senator in the midst of a historic crime crisis the last time he referred to people as “predators” — he was a 73 year-old speaker at CPAC.

In February, he told that audience that “the far-Left supports deadly sanctuary cities where people like that get protection. They release criminal alien predators into innocent communities rather than handing them over to our great heroes of ICE.”

That was just one of dozens of times Trump has referred to “predators” since taking office, after kicking off his presidential campaign by saying, of Mexican immigrants, “They’re rapists,” which current Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called a “racist statement” at the time.

Watch just a few examples of Trump offending Kellyanne Conway above.

