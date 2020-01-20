Kellyanne Conway Threatens ‘Reciprocity’ if Democrats Push For Trump Trial Witnesses: ‘Be Careful What You Wish For’

White House and President Donald Trump‘s top adviser Kellyanne Conway responded on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom to the possibility of Senate Democrats (and several Republicans) defying President Donald Trump and calling upon witnesses to testify over the impeachment articles.

In an interview with Fox anchor Sandra Smith, Conway warned of “reciprocity” against any Democratic senators who call for witnesses.

“The president was denied witnesses in the house proceeding. If the Democrats really want to go down that road and have witnesses, then we’re going to have reciprocity, in those witnesses, I dare them,” Conway stated.

Smith interrupted Conway, “You just met with the legal team…”

Conway fired back and then spoke over Smith, “I dare them…”

“You just met with the legal team?” Smith then asked.

“I just saw them upstairs, in the office next door to me. Sandra, the fact that the Democrats want to go down the road of possible witnesses is what our grandmothers always told us — ‘be careful what you wish for’,” Conway stated.

“What does that mean?” Smith then asked.

“Witness number one would have to be Hunter Biden. How else would he know about the corruption in Ukraine? Do you know people have tripping over themselves for the last six months or so, including in the mainstream media, saying there’s no evidence Hunter Biden did anything wrong? He should willingly come and testify.” Conway riffed.

“As you know, Democrats are honing in on John Bolton, former national security advisor to the president, as their key witness. If both sides are able to call witnesses, if that were to happen — there will be a debate over that, likely — what would that mean for the White House to have John Bolton testify?” Smith asked.

“Very little. The president may exert executive privilege. The House should have called John Bolton if they were so anxious to hear from him.” Conway stated. She added, “they failed to make a case, and now they want the Senate to play cleanup. You know, for months, the Democrats had this show trial – a one-sided show trial in basically a Kangaroo court, not allowing us to present our own witnesses on their own evidence. And now they want the Republican-controlled Senate to do their bidding for them.”

Conway concluded the interview by blasting the impeachment now in the Senate as an “abuse of the constitution.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

