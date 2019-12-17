Kellyanne Conway Turns Sneeze Response Into Culture War Moment: ‘God Bless You. We Say God in Our Briefing Room’

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took a shot at the previous 44 obviously atheist administrations by noting that the administration of President Donald Trump allows, and even approves of, the use of the phrase “God bless you” in response to a sneeze.

On Tuesday, Conway gaggled with reporters in the Brady Briefing Room, former site of regular briefings by White House press secretaries, as well as some irregular ones. The gaggle was Conway’s usual mixture of digs at the press and Democrats — and it wouldn’t be a Kellyanne Conway scrum without at least one mention of Hillary Clinton — but she also went out of her way to turn a perfunctory courtesy into a culture war moment.

As she answered a question about impeachment, a reporter sneezed.

“God bless you,” Conway said, and continued her answer.

But then she interrupted herself to say “We say ‘God’ in our briefing room, God bless you.”

God was doubtless pleased with Conway’s adherence to whatever commandment it is that says “Thou shalt useth my name to owneth the libs.”

As a White House reporter who covered the administration of President Barack Obama for eight years, I can confirm that use of the word “God” was, indeed, permitted by members of the press in the briefing room, but only to say things like “God, isn’t Obama great?” and “God, I hope nobody says ‘Merry Christmas!'”

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

