Ken Paxton Pushes Relentlessly Debunked Stolen Election Conspiracy Theory to Giddy Tucker Carlson

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) pushed long-debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election to an enthusiastic Tucker Carlson during their interview on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which was published this week.

Tucker Carlson interviewed Paxton after his acquittal last week on charges of bribery and corruption. They discussed Paxton’s claims that mail-in ballots are “completely unreliable” because “we have no idea who’s voting.” According to Paxton, that’s why those who claim mass voter fraud “can’t prove” its existence — because the system is “completely open.”

Carlson brought up Georgia, noting Paxton believes Democrats stole the election in that state. Paxton said he told Trump he fought against mail-in ballots in 2020 because he feared Trump would lose the reliably red state that year if that kind of voting was allowed.

Paxton then alluded to Georgia election workers stopping the count of votes on election night in 2020 because of a water leak at a voting site. The incident prompted rampant conspiracy theories about the voting site in Fulton County, which were fueled by Trump’s campaign and lawyers, who led a campaign of lies and harassment against poll workers that forms a central basis for the indictment of Trump and his allies by a prosecutor in the state.

“What was that about?” Carlson said.

Paxton claimed the workers stopped the count “because what they needed to figure out was how many real votes there were, so they could figure out how many mail-in ballots to apply to the election.”

“So you think that was fraud, right?” Carlson asked.

“I have no doubt,” Paxton said, to which Carlson cracked: “It wasn’t just a water leak?”

“It was definitely planned,” Paxton said.

Carlson did not push back on Paxton’s claims, and both failed to mention the water leak and vote counting in Georgia was thoroughly investigated and found to be free of any fraud.

“False claims and knowingly false allegations made against these election workers have done tremendous harm,” said Brad Raffensperger, the Republican Secretary of State in Georgia, at the time.

What’s particularly bizarre about Paxton’s claim regarding the Fulton vote is that the county is reliably blue. In 2016, 69% of Fulton County voted for Hillary Clinton. In 2012, 64% voted for Barack Obama. Paxton did not explain why a county that regularly votes for Democrats would in 2020 need to commit fraud to elect a Democrat.

Even though Paxton was just acquitted on the charges behind his impeachment, he still faces professional misconduct accusations from the Texas state bar because of his attempts to help Trump overturn his 2020 defeat.

In 2020, Paxton filed a lawsuit where he tried to get the Supreme Court to throw out the election results in the battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The Supreme Court rejected the suit, and Paxton faces the prospect of disbarment because of alleged ethical violations connected to the endeavor.

It should come as little surprise that Paxton was given free reign on Carlson’s show. The former Fox News host has spent years spreading bizarre conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Carlson was fired by Fox News earlier this year after it settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million over spreading lies about the 2020 election. In the discovery phase of the suit, it was revealed that Carlson knew Trump’s election claims were false, but he still pushed for a Fox reporter to get fired over a fact-check of the president.

