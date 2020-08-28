Kenosha County Sheriff Says He Hasn’t Seen the Footage of Jacob Blake’s Shooting

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth hasn’t watched the footage of Jacob Blake’s shooting on Sunday, he told reporters on Friday.

“As the top law enforcement official in this county, when you see that cellphone video … of the shooting of Jacob Blake — as the top law enforcement official in this county, do you see a problem, just from that video, with what that officer did?” an unidentified reporter asked Beth during an afternoon press conference.

“I didn’t see the cellphone video,” Beth could be heard quietly saying as the reporter asked her question. Speaking more loudly when the question had finished, Beth reiterated, “I think I answered, I did not see the video.”

The reporter persisted, asking, “You have never seen that cellphone video?”

Beth replied, “I’m sticking to the same thing I answered earlier.” The reporter attempted to follow up, but Beth ended the conference, saying, “OK, thank you.”

Cellphone footage widely circulated online and on cable news showed an officer on Sunday tugging on the 29-year-old Blake’s shirt as he attempted to enter a vehicle where his three children were sitting. An officer subsequently shot Blake seven times in the back. Officials on Thursday identified that officer as Rusten Sheskey.

The Wisconsin county has been at the center of violent protests resulting from the incident since Sunday evening. More than 30 businesses have been destroyed, and on Tuesday evening, at least three men were shot. Two of those men were pronounced dead, while a third was hospitalized for his injuries. A 17-year-old Wisconsin resident, Kyle Rittenhouse, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide for one of the deaths.

Protests on Thursday evening were less chaotic after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said she would deploy some of her state’s National Guard to assist in restoring order to the city. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) deployed 500 of his state’s troops earlier in the week. Beth said a 7:00 p.m. curfew in the area would remain in effect at least through Sunday.

Watch above via CBS Chicago.

