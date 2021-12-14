Kentucky First Lady Outlines a Way to Help Children Devastated by Tornadoes This Christmas

Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced Tuesday she has organized a toy drive to collect items for children affected by this past weekend’s devastating and deadly tornadoes.

Beshear joined CNN Newsroom where she explained to co-host Victor Blackwell that while lives were devastated and lost, there is still a need to ensure that children in the impacted areas are not left without Christmas gifts.

Beshear said, “Tragedy doesn’t begin to describe the absolute obliteration of towns and communities in Western Kentucky. People are grieving, they are shellshocked, they are looking for pieces of their life in rubble that’s just not there. There’s a lot of sadness, but Kentuckians are strong and resilient and we will bounce back from this.”

She added:

There are children who were looking forward to a visit from Santa and they’ve lost their homes, they’ve lost their family and they have lost their community. They’ve lost that sense of security. Looking at my own two children, to me, what I was able to do was to set up this toy drive in order to hopefully bring some joy into a time of severe sadness to the children of Western Kentucky and their families.

Beshear also told CNN that the toy drive is not accepting cash donations or clothing, but is asking those interested in helping to visit the toy drive website, which is linked here.

Items being accepted are unwrapped toys, books, electronics, and $25 MasterCard or VISA gift cards.

Those seeking to donate money to those affected by the storms can visit the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund here.

At least 12 children are among those dead in Western Kentucky. As of Tuesday afternoon, 74 people are confirmed deceased while more than 100 remain missing.

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com