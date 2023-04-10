Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Tears Up at Louisville Shooting Presser, Reveals Two ‘Close Friends’ Died and Another Was Wounded

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) was emotional at a press conference to update the media on Monday morning’s shooting in Louisville, revealing that two “close friends” of his were among the dead, and another friend was badly wounded.

The shooting at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville occurred around 8:30 am CT, and so far has left four victims dead and at least eight wounded. Louisville Metro Police Department has reported that the lone gunman is also dead, and has been identified as either a former employee of the bank, or an employee whose employment was about to be terminated.

Beshear opened his remarks by thanking the LMPD, along with the other law enforcement agencies and first responders who assisted at the scene, for their quick response, saying there was “no doubt in my mind that their efforts saved lives.”

“This is awful,” said Beshear, pausing a few moments before continuing.

“I have a very close friend that didn’t make it today, and I have another close friend who didn’t either, and one who’s at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through,” he said, the pain evident in his voice.

He added that he hoped people would pray, for those who were going through surgery to treat their wounds, and those who were grieving, and urged anyone who needs help to not be afraid to get it.

“Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies,” he said.

“I know virtually everyone” in the bank building, the governor said, mentioning that his attorney general campaign headquarters had been located there and that was his bank.

“I hope that they will all reach out,” he said, “and get the help that they need. There are a lot of people that are hurting today. And if we have a place to focus our energy, I hope it is to surround them with the love, and the compassion, that we have been so good at showing one another.”

He closed his remarks by thanking law enforcement again, “for responding and doing their best, to try to save some of my friends and many others.”

Watch above via CNN.

This article has been updated to correct Beshear’s political affiliation.

