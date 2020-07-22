Kentucky resident and U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R), who notoriously worked out in the Senate gym and swam in the Senate pool while he was infected with coronavirus, decried New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision-making in response to the pandemic and called for his impeachment.

During a conversation on Fox News’ Rundown morning podcast (the relevant portion begins at the 10:00 mark), Paul dismissed the nationwide lockdowns as having had no real effect on slowing the outbreak and condemned the rigid shelter-in-place ruled for unnecessarily plunging the country into a recession.

“We shouldn’t throw out our beliefs because of this pandemic,” said Paul, who infamously refused to self-quarantine and continued to use public facilities while waiting for the results of a Covid-19 test in late March — which ultimately came back positive. “The other thing is that many of the things we have done have not worked, and the people we are lauding are people who actually made catastrophic decisions. I think Governor Cuomo should be impeached, you know for what he did, for the disastrous decision he made to send patients with coronavirus patients back to nursing homes.”

“Virtually half his people who died were in the nursing homes, same with New Jersey,” Paul said. “So terrible public health policy decisions were made and, I think, in the end, none of these polices have probably been good for our economy or actually good in containing the virus.”

However, podcast host Lisa Brady noted that New York Department of Health study, released in early July, contradicted Paul’s claim about nursing homes. It found that infected staff, not infected patients, were the principal cause of the spread of the virus.

Listen to the podcast above, via Fox News.

