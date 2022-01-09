House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is accusing Democrats of “trying to politicize” the Jan. 6 political attack.

The Republican leader made the head-scratching comment during a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures

“You watch what they did last week when we were out, trying to politicize January 6th,” McCarthy said. “And everybody believes what happened on January 6th was wrong beyond wrong.”

While there may be unanimity that the events of Jan. 6 2021 were “wrong beyond wrong” there is stark disagreement over the reasons why. A host of Republicans have minimized the attack on the Capitol and instead — taking their cue from former President Donald Trump — have opted to largely focus on baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Supporters of Trump carried out the attack on the U.S. Capitol in protest of an election the former president has baselessly claimed was “stolen.” It was, of course, an act of political violence — making McCarthy’s claim that Democrats are responsible for politicizing the events of the day befuddling to say the least.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com