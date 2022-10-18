According to a new book, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has warned that if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) doesn’t give her “a lot of power,” the GOP base will not be happy. But new reporting from that same book reveals that she doesn’t have to worry.

New details of the book “Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind” by New York Times Magazine correspondent Robert Draper published by Politico Tuesday reveal that McCarthy has told Greene she will be back on committees in the next Congress. And McCarthy has made a similar pledge to another far-right House member, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

From Politico:

McCarthy told Greene and Rep. PAUL GOSAR (R-Ariz.), who, like Greene, was stripped of his committee assignment for offensive conduct, that not only would McCarthy return both of them to committees but that they would have “better assignments.”

In a previous excerpt published by the New York Times Magazine, Greene — who was stripped from her committee posts after a series of widely-denounced comments — the Georgia congresswoman warned of backlash from the GOP base if her assignments are not restored.

“I think that to be the best speaker of the House and to please the base, he’s going to give me a lot of power and a lot of leeway,” Greene said. “And if he doesn’t, they’re going to be very unhappy about it. I think that’s the best way to read that. And that’s not in any way a threat at all. I just think that’s reality.”

