Kevin McCarthy Says Pelosi Picking 1/6 Committee Members ‘Who Share Her Pre-Conceived Narrative’ After She Appoints Kinzinger

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy decried the 1/6 select committee after Speaker Nancy Pelosi added a second Republican to it.

McCarthy announced five Republicans for the committee last week. Pelosi rejected two of them — Jim Banks and Jim Jordan — so McCarthy pulled all five of them.

One of Pelosi’s appointments was Republican Liz Cheney, and on Sunday she added another Republican, Adam Kinzinger. Both Cheney and Kinzinger have been vocal calling out the big lie about the 2020 election.

McCarthy said in a statement Sunday that “Speaker Pelosi’s rejection of the Republican nominees to serve on the committee and self-appointment of members who share her pre-conceived narrative will not yield a serious investigation.”

“The Speaker has structured this select committee to satisfy her political objectives. She had months to work with Republicans on a reasonable and fair approach to get answers on the events and security failures surrounding January 6,” he continued.

The top House Republican voted against the initial proposal for a select committee weeks ago — which passed but was ultimately killed in the Senate.

McCarthy accused Pelosi of “play[ing] politics” and said, “Speaker Pelosi’s departure from this serious-minded approach has destroyed the select committee’s credibility.”

