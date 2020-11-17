comScore
Kevin McCarthy: Trump ‘Will Continue to Play a Part in this Nation’ Regardless of Election Outcome

By Josh FeldmanNov 17th, 2020, 5:03 pm

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy isn’t calling Joe Biden the President-elect yet, but he indicated in comments Tuesday that President Donald Trump is still going to “play a part in this nation” no matter what happens.

McCarthy was asked by one reporter how the GOP “may look different moving beyond President Trump.”

“You’re assuming President Trump is moving on,” he said. “The president, regardless of whether he’s president again or he’s citizen Trump, I think he will continue to play a part in this nation.”

He pointed to the Republican House gains and said the party will look “broader” and “expand like we haven’t seen.”

At another point in his remarks, as he was taking shots at Joe Biden, McCarthy made a remark about the election likely getting called “in the manner of the way it’s driving.”

