Kevin McCarthy: Trump ‘Will Continue to Play a Part in this Nation’ Regardless of Election Outcome

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy isn’t calling Joe Biden the President-elect yet, but he indicated in comments Tuesday that President Donald Trump is still going to “play a part in this nation” no matter what happens.

McCarthy was asked by one reporter how the GOP “may look different moving beyond President Trump.”

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is asked how the Republican Party may look when President Trump moves on "Well, you're assuming President Trump is moving on" he replies https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/sRLucRcqpA — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 17, 2020

“You’re assuming President Trump is moving on,” he said. “The president, regardless of whether he’s president again or he’s citizen Trump, I think he will continue to play a part in this nation.”

He pointed to the Republican House gains and said the party will look “broader” and “expand like we haven’t seen.”

At another point in his remarks, as he was taking shots at Joe Biden, McCarthy made a remark about the election likely getting called “in the manner of the way it’s driving.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) still refuses to recognize Joe Biden as the winner of the election: “… If the election gets called in the manner of the way it’s driving …” pic.twitter.com/yZRa1t57pI — The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020

